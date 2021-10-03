Margie Schmidt

MASON CITY-Margie Schmidt, age 88, died at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, IA, on September 5, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 South Pierce Ave., with the Rev. Paul Collier officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 PM Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.