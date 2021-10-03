Menu
Margie Schmidt
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Margie Schmidt

MASON CITY-Margie Schmidt, age 88, died at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, IA, on September 5, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 South Pierce Ave., with the Rev. Paul Collier officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 PM Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
100 South Pierce Ave, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Margie was a lady I always admired.
Valerie Seeger Foster
October 4, 2021
