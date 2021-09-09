Maria Pattas

MASON CITY-Maria Pattas, 92, of Mason City, died at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on Monday, September 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1311 2nd Street SW with Rev. Nichalas March officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time on Saturday at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. A Trisagion Prayer Service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Interment will be held in Elmwood St-Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.MajorEricksonFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.