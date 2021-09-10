Maria Pattas

March 18, 1929-September 6, 2021

MASON CITY-Maria Pattas, 92, of Mason City, died at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on Monday, September 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1311 2nd Street SW with Rev. Nichalas March officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time on Saturday at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. A Trisagion Prayer Service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Interment will be held in Elmwood St-Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.MajorEricksonFuneralHome.com.

Maria Pattas was born on March 18, 1929, in the Evia Region of Greece, to parents Athanasios and Evangelina Triantifillou. She later moved to the United States settling in Mason City. She was united in marriage to Antonios Pattas and together the couple had two children Stella and James. In 1967 she and her family moved back to Greece returning to Mason City in 1968. Maria was a long-time member of the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Daughters of Penelope and the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society.

Maria will be remembered for her loving nature, exquisite cooking, and the pride she took in instilling quality values into her children. She was well loved by the members of the community, family, and friends and will be greatly missed.

Maria is survived by her son, James Pattas; various nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Stella Pattas; brothers, Demetrios, Nicholas, Georgios, Triantifillos (Phil) and Vasillios; sisters, Panayota and Zaharoula.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.