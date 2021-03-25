Marie Thomas

May 10, 1927-March 23, 2021

MASON CITY-Marie Thomas, 93, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Mason City. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family of Marie Thomas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Marie was born on May 10, 1927, in Mason City to parents William and Edith (Liljenberg) Soursos. Marie graduated from Mason City High School in 1945. Marie went on to attend Mason City Junior College and then to the University of Northern Iowa where she obtained her Master's Degree in Special Education.

Marie was united into marriage to Clair Thomas at Trinity Lutheran Church on August 15, 1948. To this union, 2 children were born. The couple was also blessed with 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Marie taught in Kellog, Algona, and Manly, and later became a sub in Mason City. She then served as the secretary for her family's company.

Marie loved to travel. She traveled to Spain, Morocco, and Puerto Rico among other places. She enjoyed golfing, playing Bridge, camping, and cards; she enjoyed taking Lifelong Learning courses through NIACC and was trained to do Census work through Temple University. Marie loved her grandchildren and always attended their sporting events and concerts.

Marie is survived by her children, Randi (Wanda) Thomas and Jo (Douglas) Hain; grandchildren, Brandon Thomas, Nickolas Thomas, Chelsi (Jesse) Carlson, Heidi Hain, Kelly (Jacob) DeLawyer, Anthony Hain, Maggie Hain, and Jesse Hain; great grandchildren, Mazzi Thomas, Bodhi Thomas, and Harlow Carlson; and several nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edith; husband, Clair; nephew, Michael Cannella; sister, Elaine Cannella; and aunt, Mabel Truss.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.