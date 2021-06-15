Marilyn McGuire Andreasen

May 18, 1931-June 12, 2021

ALGONA–A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Algona. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery in Algona. The funeral will be live-streamed on Algona First United Methodist Church Facebook page. https://m.facebook.com/AlgonaFirstUnitedMethodistChurch/. Per Midge's request, the family ask for no flowers. If you wish to honor her memory, plant a tree.

Marilyn (Midge) McGuire Kuester Andreasen was born on May 18, 1931, in Algona, Iowa, the daughter of John T. and Zelda (Burtis) McGuire. Marilyn grew up in Algona and graduated from Algona High School. She attended Cornell College and graduated from Iowa State College with degrees in Biology and Education. She taught high school science for 2 years in Golden, Colorado.

She married Allan F. Kuester and they had three sons, Charles (Lori) Kuester, Stephen (Antoinette) Kuester and Daniel (Monique) Kuester.

She lived most of her life in Algona and spent 50 years repairing old houses, duplexes, building several new homes, an apartment building, and developing a couple of subdivisions. She moved several abandoned homes from farms into town and refurbished them. She landscaped all her projects before selling them.

She married James H. Andreasen in 1987 and they become a blended family of six children. Jon Andreasen, Amy (David) Buffington, and Steven (Misty) Andreasen. The grandchildren are Andrea, Paige, and Carson Buffington, Kalena and Ian Kuester, Rebecca Kuester, and Delaney Andreasen.

Marilyn was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Algona Cemetery Board, Delphians, AAUW, and United Methodist Women. She also established Maggie's Ice Cream Parlor.

Marilyn died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona. She was 90.

She is survived by her brother John T. "Terry" McGuire II; nephews, Tim (Patty) Will, Douglas (Tanya) McGuire and Ryan (Melissa) McGuire; and nieces, Jane Skogstrom (Michael Sipe) and Joan Skogstrom (Philip Pitzen), Cathy Potter Hayes, and Cindy Potter (Coach) Higgins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Al Kuester and Jim Andreasen; sisters Marion Will, Doris Potter, and Madonna Skogstrom Ryan; brothers-in-law Cecil Will, Donald Potter, Cliff Skogstrom and Joseph Ryan; sister-in-law DeAnne McGuire; nephew John T. "Jack" McGuire III; niece Molly Hiscocks; great-nephew Charlie Hiscocks; and great-niece Emma Hiscocks.

Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservcies.com.