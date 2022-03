Marilyn R. Balm

GARNER–Marilyn R. Balm, 80, of Garner passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at her home.

A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion. There will be no visitation.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.