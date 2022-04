Marilyn Sturgeon Hansen

DOWS-Marilyn Sturgeon Hansen, formerly of Dows, was called to her eternal home on June 13, 2021 in Kentucky.

Marilyn's life will be celebrated with a time of visitation at the Dows Community Center on Saturday, June 19th at 1:00 PM, followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery at 2:00 PM.

Ewing Funeral Home in Dows is assisting Marilyn's family with local arrangements.

Ewing Funeral Home, www.ewingfh.com, 515-532-2233