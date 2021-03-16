Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Stohr
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakcrest Funeral Services
218 South Moore Street
Algona, IA

Marilyn (Aukes) Stohr

July 19, 1941-March 13, 2021

BUFFALO CENTER-A funeral service for Marilyn Stohr will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center. Visitation will be held 1-hour prior. Burial will be in Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center. Both the funeral and graveside will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the March of Dimes.Org

Marilyn (Aukes) Stohr was born July 19th, 1941 in Buffalo Center, IA to Benjamin and Frances (Lubben) Aukes. Marilyn graduated from Woden High School in 1959 and continued her education at Hamilton Business School in Mason City, IA.

On October 7, 1960, Marilyn married Edgar Stohr. Marilyn and Ed farmed together for 53 years near Bancroft, Iowa, and Fairmont, Minnesota, and Elmwood, WI, where they resided for 36 years. Additionally, Marilyn was an Administrative Assistant for East Chain School District in East Chain, MN as well as a successful Realtor in Ellsworth, WI. In 2013, Marilyn retired to Buffalo Center, IA where she was blessed by the friendships of so many within the community.

Marilyn was a wonderful gardener and a fantastic cook, whose kitchen never closed, always ready to set another place at the table, be it family or friend.

Carrying her through times of joy and sorrow was Marilyn's deep and abiding faith in God which played an integral part in her life. She had been a lifelong member of the Zion Covenant Church in Ellsworth, WI, and The First Congregational Church of Buffalo Center, IA. Marilyn's positive attitude and determination to overcome the challenges that physical limitations presented, served as an inspiration to all who knew her.

Marilyn died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at MercyOne North Medical Center Iowa in Mason City. She was 79.

Left to cherish her memories are her two children; Rick Stohr (Renea), Elmwood, WI, and Valarie Smith (Gregory), Rhome, TX. Seven grandchildren; Chad Stohr, New Richmond, WI, Travis Miller, Glenwood City, WI, Tristan Miller, Spring Valley, WI, Trent Miller (Amanda), Spring Valley, WI, Lindsay Puente (Rick), New Richmond, WI, Mitchell Stewart (Samantha), Elmwood, WI, Madeline Smith, Dallas, TX, and twelve great-grandchildren. Marilyn's sisters; Janice Missman, Forest City, IA, Joyce Kudron( John), Somerfield, FL, Beverly Adams ( Darryl) Buffalo Center, IA, Shirley Burma, Crystal Lake, IA, brother, Robert Aukes (Paula), Des Moines, IA, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Frances Aukes, and brothers-in-law, Alan Burma and Roger Missman. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservcies.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
12:00p.m.
First Congregational Church
Buffalo Center, IA
Mar
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Congregational Church
Buffalo Center, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakcrest Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakcrest Funeral Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To the family of Marilyn, you have my sympathy and prayers at this time of loss. I always admired Marilyn's spirit of joy and strength not let things stop her from being a woman of faith.
Emily Devine, RSM
March 16, 2021
Seeing Marilyn´s photo has brought back many memories. Marilyn and I were roommates at the YWCA when she was going to Hamiltons and I also played the organ for their wedding. We´ve corresponded over the years but had lost touch over time. To all of her family I pray that the Lord surround you with His love and comfort.
Sharon (Long) Evans
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results