Marilyn (Aukes) Stohr

July 19, 1941-March 13, 2021

BUFFALO CENTER-A funeral service for Marilyn Stohr will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center. Visitation will be held 1-hour prior. Burial will be in Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center. Both the funeral and graveside will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the March of Dimes.Org

Marilyn (Aukes) Stohr was born July 19th, 1941 in Buffalo Center, IA to Benjamin and Frances (Lubben) Aukes. Marilyn graduated from Woden High School in 1959 and continued her education at Hamilton Business School in Mason City, IA.

On October 7, 1960, Marilyn married Edgar Stohr. Marilyn and Ed farmed together for 53 years near Bancroft, Iowa, and Fairmont, Minnesota, and Elmwood, WI, where they resided for 36 years. Additionally, Marilyn was an Administrative Assistant for East Chain School District in East Chain, MN as well as a successful Realtor in Ellsworth, WI. In 2013, Marilyn retired to Buffalo Center, IA where she was blessed by the friendships of so many within the community.

Marilyn was a wonderful gardener and a fantastic cook, whose kitchen never closed, always ready to set another place at the table, be it family or friend.

Carrying her through times of joy and sorrow was Marilyn's deep and abiding faith in God which played an integral part in her life. She had been a lifelong member of the Zion Covenant Church in Ellsworth, WI, and The First Congregational Church of Buffalo Center, IA. Marilyn's positive attitude and determination to overcome the challenges that physical limitations presented, served as an inspiration to all who knew her.

Marilyn died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at MercyOne North Medical Center Iowa in Mason City. She was 79.

Left to cherish her memories are her two children; Rick Stohr (Renea), Elmwood, WI, and Valarie Smith (Gregory), Rhome, TX. Seven grandchildren; Chad Stohr, New Richmond, WI, Travis Miller, Glenwood City, WI, Tristan Miller, Spring Valley, WI, Trent Miller (Amanda), Spring Valley, WI, Lindsay Puente (Rick), New Richmond, WI, Mitchell Stewart (Samantha), Elmwood, WI, Madeline Smith, Dallas, TX, and twelve great-grandchildren. Marilyn's sisters; Janice Missman, Forest City, IA, Joyce Kudron( John), Somerfield, FL, Beverly Adams ( Darryl) Buffalo Center, IA, Shirley Burma, Crystal Lake, IA, brother, Robert Aukes (Paula), Des Moines, IA, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Frances Aukes, and brothers-in-law, Alan Burma and Roger Missman. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservcies.com