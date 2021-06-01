Menu
Marion Alfred "Mike" Roberts
FUNERAL HOME
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE
Mason City, IA

Marion "Mike" Alfred Roberts

MASON CITY-Marion "Mike" Alfred Roberts, 94, of Mason City, IA peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City. Military Honors will be performed by the Mason City Honor Guard.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes



Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
Mason City, IA
