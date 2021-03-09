Menu
Marion Stillman
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services - West Union
212 East Elm Street
West Union, IA

Marion Stillman

April 21, 1940-March 3, 2021

MASON CITY-Marion Stillman, 80, of Mason City, Iowa formerly of West Union, Iowa died Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was born April 21, 1940 to George and Amy Irene (Harrington) Alton in Hawkeye, Iowa. Marion graduated from Fayette High School.

On March 10, 1962, Marion was united in marriage with Paul James Stillman. Three children were born to this union, Greg, Randy and Christine. Throughout the years she worked several longtime cleaning, cooking and caregiver jobs.

Surviving Marion are her children, Randy Stillman of Fayette, Iowa and Christy (Jerrel) Schott of Mason City, Iowa; grandchildren, Amber (Nate) Wendel, Becky Odegard, Karissa Schott and Kaylee Schott; great-grandchildren, Shelby and Eleanor Wendel, Kayden Know and Kayn Schroeder; siblings, Janet (Ray) Potratz and Mildred Crain.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Paul James Stillman; son, Greg Stillman; parents, George and Amy Irene Alton; grandparents, John and Ida Alton and Oscar and Mittie Harrington; and one brother-in-law, Harold Crain.

A Public Celebration of Life will be held from 10-11 am on Saturday. March 13, 2021 at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in West Union, Iowa.

Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Brainard, Iowa.

Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangement.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services - West Union
212 East Elm Street , West Union, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services - West Union
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
