Marjorie E. Risting

December 19,1932-November 12, 2020

OSAGE-Marjorie Risting was summoned home by her heavenly Father on November 12, 2020 leaving with indescribable peace, love and with a song provided by the loving, caring night staff of Faith Lutheran Home.

Marjorie Elizabeth Klemesrud was born December 19,1932 in Osage, Iowa, the eldest daughter of Kinley and Alice (Wahl) Klemesrud. After graduating from Nora Springs High School in 1951, she continued her education at Waldorf College, graduating in 1953, achieving a teaching degree. Her first job as an Osage first grade teacher began her life devotion of "teaching" her children, Sunday School students and anyone who touched her life.

She grew up on the Klemesrud family farm. There she learned and gained the passion of farming and gardening and became a perfectionist sewing and baking (especially pies, cookies and lefsa), which she shared her entire life with those close to her, people in need and total strangers.

Her deep-rooted loyalty revolved around her church, family and friends. Marjorie was a lifetime member of Rock Creek Lutheran Church: baptized, confirmed, married and served tirelessly. Because of her love of music, she sang in the adult choir at Rock Creek, taught Sunday School children songs and versus to be shared at numerous Christmas programs. Loving her Norwegian heritage, Marjorie served as chairperson for the annual Lutefisk Supper, enjoying dressing in ethnic clothing and serving lefsa along with the lutefisk and rutabaga.

Marjorie will be remembered for passing on stories of her family immigrating from Norway, the great grandfather who helped build the church steeple, serving dinner to the farmers during harvest. Best loved by all generations, are the countless family photo albums she filmed and organized.

Early years never included hearing the words "I love you" (that came with age) but she showed her love in big and little ways: a baby blanket for the newest great grandchild, a favorite dinner meal when returning home for a visit. Holidays and birthdays were special, especially Christmas. Everyone's favorite Christmas cookie was baked and stored on the front porch, her rendition of a walk-in refrigerator. If any were left after the sneak visits to the porch, plates of cookies were handed out when leaving.

A tall, handsome hard-working man arrived one summer to help on the farm, by the name of Dale Mellmann. They quickly fell in love and married December, 1953. To this union, four children were born. Tragically, Marjorie became a young widow. Don Risting came into her life and shared the life she had begun. They were married in August, 1967. A son was born to this family.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Brian (Julynn) Mellmann of Osage and children, Gerrid (Carrie) Mellmann, Justin (Lisa) Mellmann, Cara (Brian) Elsbury, Ashley (Jake) Toenjes; Vonda Howell of Dunmore, Pennsylvania and children, Mari (Dustin) Day, & Holly Janze; Darwin (Gwen) Mellmann of Nora Springs and children Rebecca (CJ) Bollum, Rachel (Travis) Barnes, Amanda (Brian) Linde, & Dale (Maria) Mellmann; Lila (Mike) Rehnelt of Hayfield, Minnesota and children Tyler Rehnelt, Ryley (Madie) Rehnelt & Kayla Rehnelt; and Troy (Trinette) Risting of Eagle Lake, Minnesota and children Collin Risting & Mattea Risting; 22 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Ken Klapmeier; niece Michelle Jackman and nephew Nathan Morphew.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her husbands, Dale Mellmann and Donald Risting, parents Alice & Kinley Klemesrud, sister Maryalys Klapmeier and twin great grandsons Kaden & Kullen Mellmann.

A special thank you to Reverend Roy Ott for performing the private graveside service and for the hours spent volunteering his accordion and musical talents that all the Faith Home residents thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated.

