Marjorie J. Groom
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, IA

Marjorie J. Groom

ROWAN-Marjorie J. Groom, 87, of Rowan, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at her home in Rowan.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at United Church of Rowan, 811 Pesch Street in Rowan, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
1801 Central Avenue East PO Box 363, Clarion, IA
Oct
5
Visitation
10:00a.m.
United Church of Rowan
IA
Oct
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
United Church of Rowan
811 Pesch Street, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
Sponsored by Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion.
