Marjorie M. Larson

April 4, 1922-September 24, 2021

HAMPTON-Marjorie M. Larson, 99, of Hampton, IA died peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021at Franklin Country View in Hampton.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Marjorie was born on a farm northeast of Mason City on April 4, 1922 to William and Mary (Tyler) Platts. She attended schools in Mason City, Rockwell and Hanlontown.

On July 27, 1940 she was united in marriage to James Ray Miller of Mason City. To their union two children were born: Deanna Jean Miller who died in infancy and Dennis Ray Miller. The couple later divorced.

In 1946, Marjorie was united in marriage to Harold Borchardt in Mason City. To their union, five children were born: Linda, Larry, Gladys, Mary and Marlene. Marjorie spent most of her life as a mother and homemaker. The couple had 22 wonderful years together until Harold's passing.

Marjorie found companionship again from 1972-1989 she was married to Vito Ciavarelli and from 1990-2000 she was married to Vern Larson; both husbands predeceased her.

She was a member of the Plymouth American Legion Auxiliary and held office in the unit and was President of the Cerro Gordo County American Legion Auxiliary.

Marjorie loved going dancing. She spent many years bowling and was a member of the Clear Lake Bowling League. Marjorie enjoyed traveling with her daughters and granddaughter to National Bowling Conventions and State or National Tournaments. She won a 600 Tournament just before she decided to quit bowling at the age of 86.

Marjorie was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. She worked outside on her gardens well into her 80's. During her later years in life she liked playing cards and BINGO at the Hampton Senior Center.

She was known to have a crochet or knitting needle in her hand. Marjorie made all kinds of quilts, mittens, booties, dollies, jewelry trees and crafts and then would sell her homemade items or give to family. Her children always had plenty of mittens growing up.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Larry (Lee) Borchardt of Prairie City, IA, Linda (Ray) Stewart of Dows, Gladys (Larry) Fanny of Hampton, Mary (Dale) Muth of Mason City and Marlene (Terry) Williams of Urbandale; 4 step-children and their families; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Platts and Ivyl Neely both of Mason City; many other extended family members and special neighbor, Erran Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis Ray Miller; grandchildren, Dennis Ray Miller Jr. and Thomas Kalvig; sisters, Lucille (Logan) Jensen, Iva (Herman) Beenken, Ruth (Selmer) Grosland and brothers, Leslie Platts, George (Gertrude) Platts and Silas Platts

