Marjorie Richards Schoenwetter

December 30, 1924-September 21, 2021

Marjorie Richards Schoenwetter, 96, of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2021, at The Village at Rockville in Rockville, Maryland.

She was married for 60 years to the late Howard K. Schoenwetter of Garner, Iowa, who passed away in 2005.

Marge was born on her family farm in Alexander, Iowa, to Clara (Oshel) and George "Ray" Richards.

She attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, and was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She later attended Iowa State

Marge married Howard K. Schoenwetter on February 3, 1945, at her family home in Alexander.

She leaves behind three daughters: Barbara S. Renehan of Raleigh, NC, Kitty A. Burgh of San Antonio, TX, and Nancy S. Mills of Oakton, VA, and six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

The pillar of her family, Marge was a homemaker, loving mother, and wife.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, her husband Howard, her brother George Richards, her sister-in-law Carol Richards, and two nephews- David George Richards and Edward Lee Richards.

Marge's remains will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, alongside her late husband, Howard K. Schoenwetter, a World War II veteran.