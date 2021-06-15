Mark L. Pederson

September 29, 1949-June 8, 2021

Mark L. Pederson, 71, of Effingham, died at 2:08p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at HSHS St John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois.

A funeral service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Altamont, the Reverend Maria Bonine officiating. A visitation will be held from 1pm until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Donor's Choice. Burial and a graveside service will be at St. Olaf Cemetery in Belmond, Iowa on Monday at 1:30pm. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mark was born September 29, 1949, in Osage Iowa, to Warren and Marcella (Erbe) Pederson, the second of three children. During his younger years he spent time on the family dairy farm and was active in 4-H and excelled in athletics (football, track, and wrestling) holding the school rushing record for many years. He graduated from Osage High School and attended Mankato State University graduating with a degree in Political Science. In 1990, he met the love of his life Marsha Halverson. They moved to their "cabin in the woods" in rural Effingham where they were married and enjoyed life on their small hobby farm. He spent most of his life working with livestock and in the later years as an independent livestock nutritionist. Mark had a love for life, he was a people person (never met a stranger), a lifelong Cubs fan, enjoyed a good fishing hole, a competitive game of cards or simply lending a helping hand. He loved his families, whether they were biological, foster, church, or clients, he loved them all.

Mark was a member of the St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Altamont and a previous member of the Rock Creek Lutheran Church in rural Osage.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by; his son, Matthew (Cara) Pederson, Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Tonia Land, Des Moines, IA; brother, John (Mike) (Suzanne) Pederson, Osage, IA; sister, Marsha Angell (Kurt), Osage, IA; and five grandchildren, Alice, Jack and Maggie Land and MaryJayne and Thomas Pederson; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

