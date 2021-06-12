Menu
Mark L. Pederson
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond
111 Luicks Lane South
Belmond, IA

Mark L. Pederson

BELMOND-Mark L. Pederson, 71, of Effingham, Illinois and formerly of Osage, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at HSHS St John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral services for Mark Pederson will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, June 14, 2021 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 2211 130th Street, rural Belmond with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating. Visitation will be held beginning at 1:00 PM at the church on Monday. Burial will take place at St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery. Ewing Funeral Home of Belmond is assisting the family with local arrangements.

Funeral services in Illinois will be held at 3pm on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Altamont, the Reverend Maria Bonine officiating. A visitation will be held from 1pm until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Donor's Choice. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa, 50421, 641-444-3248


