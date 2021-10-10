Marlene Merriam

October 10, 1939-October 8, 2021

BELMOND-A Memorial Mass for Marlene Merriam, 81, of Belmond, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Belmond. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Belmond. A Rosary Prayer Service will begin at 4:15 p.m. and a Vigil Prayer Service will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday prior to visitation. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Corwith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Francis church remodeling project in Marlene's name, or to the discretion of the family.

Marlene Ann (Benson) Merriam was born October 10, 1939 in Iowa City, the daughter of Benny and Lillian (Johnson) Benson. She graduated from Corwith High School in 1958. Following high school, Marlene moved to California and worked for the Riverside County for 13 years before moving back to Corwith in 1973. She then worked for Lauridsen Foods for many years until retirement.

On July 28, 1973, she was united in marriage to W.J. "Tiny" Merriam at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Marlene loved to entertain, watching any sporting event on T.V. and loved to tell stories. She also enjoyed collecting plates and salt and pepper shakers. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Marlene was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corwith until moving to Belmond in 2004 where she became a faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as the secretary for many years, and a member of Catholic Daughters of America.

Marlene died October 8, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was 81.

She is survived by her children, Cary (Kathy) Brown of Woden, Rhonda (Ken) Umthun of Eagle Grove; step-children, Kathy (Bruce) Eckerman, Kris Cramer, Tom (Colleen) Merriam, Mari Rae Schiltz, Connie (Gary) Adams, Paulette (Don) Barry; many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, Alyce (Glen) Nordell of Sugar Grove, IL; and brother-in-law, Sid Swenson of Belmond.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; and siblings, Connie (Roger) Johnson, Mary Jo Swenson, and David Benson.

Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.