Marlyn Hillis

October 11, 1932-November 30, 2020

Marlyn Hillis, 88, of Floyd, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A private family service will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Pastor Jan Tjaden officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

The family extends an invitation for burial following the service at approximately 11:00 a.m. at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City. Those attending will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering; thank you for your understanding.

Marlyn Dale Hillis, the son of Orville and Fannie (Mullikin) Hillis, was born on October 11, 1932 in Sheffield, Iowa. He graduated from Floyd High School in 1953.He served in the United States Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Korea and Japan from July 1953 until June 1955. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Jackson on December 8, 1956 in Rockton, Illinois. The couple was blessed with 6 children.

Marlyn farmed most of his life, worked at Oliver, drove a school bus, and worked at Armour. His favorite job was driving the Mennonites to places over the last 20 years. He was a member of Floyd Lions Club and American Legion. He was a very adventurous person and loved to drive around. His hobbies included farming, bowling, hunting, and watching the Vikings and Hawkeyes in football and basketball.

Living family members include his loving wife, Marilyn; children: Orville (Tracy) Hillis, Alan (Lori) Hillis, Nancy (Harold) Hahn, Mary (Shaun) Lyons, and Kathy Hillis; grandchildren: Audrey, Nycole, Ethan, Tyler, Collin, Cody, and Sarah; great-grandchildren: Imigin, Xander, Noah, Isaac, and 1 coming in March; and brother, Keith (Phyllis) Hillis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Steven Hillis.

Cards of sympathy may be sent to Nancy Hahn at 606 South Main Street, Charles City, IA 50616.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.