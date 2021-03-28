Menu
Marsha Everett
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA

Marsha Everett

August 13, 1968-March 22, 2021

ANKENY-Marsha Everett, age 52, of Ankeny passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021 in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family. Marsha was born on August 13, 1968, the daughter of Bonnie Barton of Ankeny, IA and Verle (Kathy) Everett of Britt, IA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt, IA during Hobo Days Weekend on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Marsha is survived by her mother, Bonnie of Ankeny; her father, Verle (Kathy) of Britt; brothers, Scott (Christy) Everett, and Terry (Susan) Everett; nephews, Paul (Amanda) Smyth, Teran (Tricia) Everett; niece, Theresa Everett; and great nephews, Owen Smyth and Holden Smyth.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen fight against breast cancer.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Services of Iowa
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please know you are in my thoughts and in my heart. Wishing you peace and comfort during this most difficult time.
Debbie Mothershed
March 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Marsha"s passing. Prayers to all.
Linda Barker
March 29, 2021
I am very sorry to hear that Marsha passed away. You have my deepest sympathy. May she Rest In Peace.
Steve Palmer
March 29, 2021
It always nice coming into Ankeny Hardware when she was working. For, there was always playful banter back and forth. She was very kind/thoughtful. She will truly be missed!
Chad Doubleday
Acquaintance
March 25, 2021
Your Remagiment Advisors Fam
March 25, 2021
