Martha E. Nutting

September 21, 1916-November 14, 2020

Mason City – Martha Eva "Sis" Nutting, 104, of Minnetonka, MN, formerly of Mason City, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Elder Homestead Assisted Living in Minnetonka.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Burial will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Martha Eva Nutting was born in Vichy, Missouri on September 21, 1916. She married Donald Nutting in 1932, living most of her life in Mason City, Iowa, moving to Aitkin, MN in 2010 to be close to her son and daughter-in-law. In 2016, she moved to Elder Homestead Assisted Living in Minnetonka, MN for her final four years until her death on November 14, 2020.

Martha worked for the Ben Franklin store in Mason City, Iowa for 30 years. She loved to crochet; making baby blankets and afghans to give away. She loved to cook, and always welcomed friends and family for visits.

Martha is survived by her son, Larry L. (Mary E. (Hain) Nutting; four grandchildren: Robin (Mike-like a second son) Edgar, Scott (Kim) Nutting, Brett (Mary Beth) Nutting, and Stuart (Megan) Nutting; eleven great grandchildren, Jaime (Curt), Erica (Pete), Nicole (Dustin), Andrea, Spencer (Cortney), Abigail, Isabel, Grace, Elliot, Henry, George; six great-great grandchildren: Olivia, Preston, Nora, Graham, Austin, and Alek; step-mother, Maxine Jacobs and half-sister, Susan Henry, both from Vichy, Missouri; niece, Donna Faye Eggena (like a daughter), and Darlene Arndt (close devoted friend); as well as many other relatives and friends in Iowa, Missouri and Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Nutting, in 1973, and many other family members and friends.

Pallbearers: Grandchildren, Greatgrandchildren