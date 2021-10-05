Martin C. Rogness

December 27, 1924-September 28, 2021

GARNER–Martin C. Rogness, 96, of Garner, formerly of Forest City, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Mankato, MN.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.

Martin Curtis Rogness, the son of Theodore and Malenda (Rosaaen) Rogness, was born December 27, 1924 on a farm Ellington Township, Hancock County. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Miller. He attended the rural schools of Ellington Township until the eighth grade and began helping his father on the farm. Martin served his country in the U.S. Army during WW II in Japan. He later served in the Army Reserves during the Korean War. On June 4, 1955 he married Miriam Byro at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eagle Grove, Iowa. They farmed south of Miller where they raised their three sons, Mark, Kurt and Bruce. In 1970 they moved to Forest City where Martin was employed at Winnebago Industries and later as a maintenance worker at Waldorf University. He was proud to have received the Holmen award while working in the maintenance department at Waldorf University. He enjoyed woodworking and helping the Waldorf College athletics department as the equipment manager for many years.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and past member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City and Faith Lutheran Church in Miller.

Martin is survived by his wife, Miriam, of Garner; three sons, Mark Rogness of Forest City, Kurt (Judy) Rogness of Marengo and Bruce Rogness of Lake Mills; a grandson, Edward (Sarah) Rogness of Williamsburg, IA; a granddaughter, Malenda (Jordan) Folkmann of Williamsburg; great granddaughters, Millie Mae and Jaylyn Ann Folkmann; a great granddaughter due in November; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Thelma Mitchell and Alma Olson; and brothers, Lester Rogness and Rev. Emmett Rogness. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com