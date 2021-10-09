Menu
Martin C. Rogness
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Martin C. Rogness

GARNER–Martin C. Rogness, 96, of Garner, formerly of Forest City, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Mankato, MN.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.



Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 9, 2021.
