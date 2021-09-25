Marvin W. Murphy

September 9, 1937-September 23, 2021

MASON CITY-Marvin W. Murphy, 84, of Mason City, died Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his home in Mason City, surrounded by family.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

The family would like to thank MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa for their outstanding care and concern for Marvin. Your staff's compassion is unmatched.

Memorials in Marvin's honor may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.

Marvin Willard Murphy was born September 9, 1937, the son of Wayne and Hazel E. (Pearson) Murphy in Galesburg, IL. He graduated from Galesburg High School before beginning his honorable service in the United States Army, eventually serving as a Staff Sargent. On August 4, 1957 he married the love of his life Rose A. "Rosie" Murphy and the couple were blessed with a daughter, Crystal Renee.

Marvin continued his education through the years in various courses and worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for over 30 years before his retirement in 1999. In 2000, he and Rosie returned to Mason City to make their home. He was very active at St. Paul Lutheran Church and was a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of A.F. & A.M. of the State of Illinois, where he served for 62 years. Marvin was a huge Cubs fan and was delighted to watch them win the World Series in 2016! Most of all, family was the center of Marvin's life. He was a loving, devoted husband and father and was always there when you needed him.

Marvin is survived by his beloved daughter, Cystal Murphy-Schriber of Mason City; Keith Schriber, who cared for him through his illness; niece, Sandy (Bill) Anderson; great-nephews, Nathan (Jane) Anderson and their daughter, Lily and Nick Anderson; Rosie's sister, Cynthia Lynn (Ed) West; his nephew, Dana Allen; and great-nephews, Chase Allen, Cameron Allen and Michael West.

Preceding him in death are his wife of 62 years, Rosie in 2019; his parents, Wayne and Hazel E. (Pearson) Murphy; his sister, Edith (Curt) Linner; Rosie's parents, Frank "Laverne" and Sarah "Carrie" (Dilts) Lomax, and her sister, Carol Lee Lomax.

