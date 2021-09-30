Marvin Solberg

FLOYD-Marvin Solberg, 87, of Floyd, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage with his loving family by his side.

A funeral service for Marvin Solberg will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Norman Bauer officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at Rock Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Rudd.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City and continue one hour before the start of the service at the church on Friday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.