Marvin W. Rossiter

LAKE MILLS - Marvin W. Rossiter, age 85 passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held at 6:30 P.M., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Word of Faith Dominion Church, 45005 210th Ave., Lake Mills, IA with Rev. Doug Domokos officiating. A reception for Marvin will be held after services on Tuesday evening following services.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Word of Faith Dominion Church for their Hope For Kids project.

Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills, is in charge of arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com, 641-592-0221.



Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020.
