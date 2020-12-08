Marvin F. Wherry

January 15, 1934-December 2, 2020

Marvin F. Wherry, 86, of Ottawa passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home.

Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation rites. He will be buried at Osage Cemetery in Iowa in the Spring.

Marvin was born January 15, 1934, in Osage, IA, to Ralph and Laura (Lindley) Wherry. While raised in town, later in life, he bought and farmed the Lindley family farm. He married Arla Kay Amundson on December 21, 1952 in Osage, and together they raised three children. They were married for 48 years before her passing in 2001.

Marvin worked as a union pipefitter for Local 597 until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, he enjoyed spending summers in Iowa and winters in Florida. As a farmer, Marv loved to take rides around the country throughout the year to watch the progress of the crops.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda (James) Balch of AZ; his son-in-law, Terrence Weeks of FL; four grandchildren, Laura (Josh) Norris, Tarah (Mike) Fiskness, William Weeks, and Brian Balch; four great-grandchildren, Katherine, Andrew, Hunter, and Jack; and his significant other, Karen Rock. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arla; his son, David Forrest in 1976; and his daughter, Rebecca Ann Weeks in 2020.

