Mary Jane Besch
FUNERAL HOME
Oakcrest Funeral Services Algona
218 South Moore Street
Algona, IA

Mary Jane (Bleich) Besch

Mary Jane (Bleich) Besch, 90, of Algona, died December 5, 2020, at the West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. A private family funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday. December 9, 2020, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Algona. Burial will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Whittemore following the funeral. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Five Saints Catholic Parish YouTube Page, www.youtube.com/user/stceceliaalgona. The graveside service will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family asks that you make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association, or an Alzheimer's organization of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
St. Cecelia Catholic Church
Algona, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakcrest Funeral Services Algona
