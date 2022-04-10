Mary Douglass

August 21, 1922-March 18, 2022

Less than 6 months shy of her 100th birthday, Mary (Zeigler) Douglass died March 18, 2022.

Born August 21, 1921 to Elmer and Minnie Zeigler, Mary was raised in Mason City, Iowa never far from her identical twin Margaret. As truly identical twins, they had much fun switching classes and switching dates! When Margaret moved to Sioux Falls, SD, they typed letters to each other every week until Margaret passed away at the age of 80.

Mary loved golf, bridge, dancing and a good joke, and she never missed an episode of "The Wheel of Fortune." She knew a good dancer when she saw one and married Don Douglass shortly after meeting him at The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

Mary moved with Don to Hampton, Iowa where she spent 75-plus years. She worked with Don at the family store, Douglass Clothing Store and was an active member of PEO for over 50 years.

She lived with her niece, Janey Johnson, in Sioux Falls the last 7 months of her life, but as a true Hawkeye Fan, she always wanted to return to Iowa. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Dr. Paul Zeigler, Margaret Cooper, Dr. Ike Zeigler and Beverly McClung. She is survived by 7 nieces and nephews.