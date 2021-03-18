Menu
Mary Ann Watson
ABOUT
Mason City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Mary Ann Watson

September 24, 1936 - March 17, 2021

CLEAR LAKE - Mary Ann Watson, 84, of Clear Lake, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., with Pastor David Peterson officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to the Clear Lake United Methodist Church or Alzheimer's Association.

Mary Ann was born to Severt and Mary Mathre on Sept. 24, 1936, at Story Hospital, in Mason City. She was the youngest of five children. She attended Mason #7 country school from kindergarten through eighth grade and graduated from Mason City High School in 1954. She met Delbert Watson at a gathering of RYP (Rural Young People) and they were married on Sept. 1, 1957, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church.

Mary Ann and Delbert lived in Mason City for a brief time before moving to their farm south of Clear Lake, where they raised their four children, Mike, Linda, Janet and Brad. Mary Ann and Delbert were partners in every way and worked side by side on the farm they both loved. Mary Ann spent many hours running a tractor, taking lunch to the field and being a supportive spouse.

While her children were still at home, she supported them in their many activities, and following that time, she supported her grandchildren in their activities. Mary Ann also loved her community and was an active member in the Thought and Thimble Club and the United Methodist Women. She also served on the North Iowa Fair Board for a number of years.

Mary Ann and Delbert were members of the NIVA Car Club and spent many happy hours driving their vintage cars on trips and in parades.

Mary Ann was a kind and gentle woman who led by example. She loved nothing better than spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always ready for a social gathering, whether it be a great-grandchild's birthday party, having lunch with her friends, or a wiener roast on the farm.

Mary Ann lived on the farm until six months ago, when she moved to Timbercrest Apartments in Clear Lake.

She is survived by her children, Mike Watson, Linda (Brent) Scarrow, Janet (Randy) Brager, and Brad (Michelle) Watson, all of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Andy (Melissa) Scarrow, Dawn (Charlie) Scott, Dan (Meryl) Scarrow, Steve (Ashley) Scarrow, Laura (Brendan) Daly, Emily (Ben) DuBose, Molly Brager, Megan (Jason) Dennis, Scott Watson, and Joel (Kilah) Watson; 16 great-grandchildren and one expected in July; siblings, Jean Biederman and Roger (Pat) Mathre; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Judy Watson; sister-in-law, Nadine Mathre; brother-in-law, Gene Ferden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years; parents; parents-in-law, Gerald and Nellie Watson; sister, Florence Ferden; brother, Dick Mathre; sister-in-law, Ardella Boldt; brothers-in-law, Robert Biederman, Jim Turner and Ralph Boldt; and two great-grandchildren.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette from Mar. 18 to Apr. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310, Clear, IA
Apr
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Clear Lake United Methodist Church
508, Clear, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am blessed to have met Mary Ann. She brightened my day daily. She was always optimistic and never a negative word was said. I miss seeing her daily as to all of her neighbors at TimberCrest. She was truly a blessing!
Kim Boyd
Friend
April 5, 2021
Kim and her TimberCrest Family
April 5, 2021
You are in our prayers and know you miss your Mother and Grand-mother. She was one great lady. Have many good memories with her at Christian Women's Club in which she always was there in attendance. Our Sympathy.
Paul & Bertha Erickson
April 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss. :( What a great lady & neighbor! Her kind & gentle spirit impacted many! Hugs & prayers for comfort & strength during this difficult time.
Janet Schmitz
March 31, 2021
I have many fond memories of my interactions with my cousin Mary Ann and will miss seeing her at future family reunions,
Don Mathre
March 31, 2021
My memories of MaryAnn are all good. She had a big heart and plenty of love for her family and friends. Im so sorry for your loss.
Doreen Hanson
March 22, 2021
My condolences to the family and friends. Very sorry to hear this news.
Bennett Smith
Neighbor
March 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you children. Our prayers are with you.God will give you the comfort and peace you need.
Bea Good
Neighbor
March 22, 2021
I am very sorry to learn of Mary Ann's passing. My deepest sympathy.
Carol W. Schutte
March 20, 2021
So very sorry to learn of Mary Ann's death. My heart felt prayers and thoughts go to you, her family. Lovely lady, she will be missed by many, including me.
Judith (Judy) Borchardt
March 20, 2021
I was very saddened to gear about Mary Ann. I remember her from when our family would go up to visit your family. Dad, Floyd Crim and your dad Severt were close and went to business school together. Mary Ann and I started corresponding shortly after my husband died. I really reunited her and she is missed. Marilyn(Crim) Henn
Marilyn Henn
March 20, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss! Prayers for peace and comfort.
Tim and Dawn Treloar
March 19, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Mary Ann had the most contagious grin and laugh! She will be greatly missed.
Donna Trapp (Payton)
March 19, 2021
What a very special lady, friend, and neighbor. She will always hold a smile in our heart and will be missed for many years. Our condolences to your family
Ray and Vicky Lobmeyer
March 19, 2021
My heart goes out to all of Mary Ann's family. I am so sorry to learn of her death, and will miss seeing her when our reunions can begin again.
Ilene (Jacobson) Kunin
March 19, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Mary Ann and Delbert led such rich full lives surrounded by their loving family. They were blessed with love.
Renie Neuberger
March 19, 2021
sorry for your loss, she was a friend in 4-H, the fair and neighborhood! I will miss her, love you.
Audrey Huff
March 18, 2021
Mary Ann was my friend since we were 4 years old. Just a super person and always ready to help others .
sara Innes
March 18, 2021
