MaryAnn Susan Jensen
FUNERAL HOME
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene
519 N 1st St
Greene, IA

MaryAnn Susan Jensen

Greene-Private family service for MaryAnn Jensen, 80, of Greene will be Friday, February 26, 2021 at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home Thursday night.

MaryAnn Susan Jensen passed away on February 19th, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

Memorial may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.

Services are entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene
519 N 1st St, Greene, IA
Feb
26
Service
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene
519 N 1st St, Greene, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
