Mathew "Matt" Charles Adams

February 26, 1953-March 17, 2021

MASON CITY-Mathew "Matt" Charles Adams, 68, of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home, following a brief illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Full military honors by the American Legion Honor Guard and lunch will follow at the All Vets Center, 1603 S. Monroe Ave. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and a face covering is required.

The service will be live-streamed on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page. Just "like" the page to view the services. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army, the family, or any local charity in Matt's name.

Mathew Charles Adams, the son of Paul E. and Marie (Baumgardner) Adams, was born Feb. 26, 1953. He attended Holy Family Catholic School and graduated from Mason City High School in 1971.

On Aug. 12, 1972, Matt married Deborah Russell at Holy Family Catholic Church. Two daughters were born to them, Vanessa and Jeannette.

Matt served six years in the U.S. Army. After discharge, he and Debbie settled in northern California. Matt began a lifelong career as a truck driver, at first hauling milk tankers, then transporting freight.

Upon returning to Iowa in 2011, Matt drove for Hueneman Farms of Garner. For the past few years, he drove school bus through North Iowa Bus Company for Mason City schools.

Matt was a consummate trucker in all ways and proud of his countless miles without accidents. He enjoyed spending time with family and tinkering on cars. His granddaughter, Julia, was the light of his life. He was an avid reader and supported the work of the Salvation Army,

He is survived by his wife Debbie, Mason City; daughters Becky (Jason) Andrews, Corydon, IA; Vanessa Schneider, Clarkston, Wash.; and Jeannette Adams, Mason City; granddaughter Julia Sumahit and mother-in-law Alice Russell, both of Clarkston, Wash., as well as three sisters, and their families, as well as Debbie's sisters, brothers and families. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, brother Marv Adams, sister Marsha Haberkorn, and father-in-law William Russell.

