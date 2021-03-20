Menu
Mathew Charles "Matt" Adams
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Andrews Funeral Home - Belmond
516 1st Street SE
Belmond, IA

Mathew "Matt" Charles Adams

February 26, 1953-March 17, 2021

MASON CITY-Mathew "Matt" Charles Adams, 68, of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home, following a brief illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Full military honors by the American Legion Honor Guard and lunch will follow at the All Vets Center, 1603 S. Monroe Ave. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and a face covering is required.

The service will be live-streamed on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page. Just "like" the page to view the services. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army, the family, or any local charity in Matt's name.

Mathew Charles Adams, the son of Paul E. and Marie (Baumgardner) Adams, was born Feb. 26, 1953. He attended Holy Family Catholic School and graduated from Mason City High School in 1971.

On Aug. 12, 1972, Matt married Deborah Russell at Holy Family Catholic Church. Two daughters were born to them, Vanessa and Jeannette.

Matt served six years in the U.S. Army. After discharge, he and Debbie settled in northern California. Matt began a lifelong career as a truck driver, at first hauling milk tankers, then transporting freight.

Upon returning to Iowa in 2011, Matt drove for Hueneman Farms of Garner. For the past few years, he drove school bus through North Iowa Bus Company for Mason City schools.

Matt was a consummate trucker in all ways and proud of his countless miles without accidents. He enjoyed spending time with family and tinkering on cars. His granddaughter, Julia, was the light of his life. He was an avid reader and supported the work of the Salvation Army,

He is survived by his wife Debbie, Mason City; daughters Becky (Jason) Andrews, Corydon, IA; Vanessa Schneider, Clarkston, Wash.; and Jeannette Adams, Mason City; granddaughter Julia Sumahit and mother-in-law Alice Russell, both of Clarkston, Wash., as well as three sisters, and their families, as well as Debbie's sisters, brothers and families. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, brother Marv Adams, sister Marsha Haberkorn, and father-in-law William Russell.

Arrangements are with Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474


Published by Globe Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
722 N. Adams Ave., IA
Andrews Funeral Home - Belmond
You will be greatly missed Uncle Matt! Love you!
Jamie Simmer
Family
March 27, 2021
Debbie, Jeannette, Julia, Vanessa and all- We are so very sorry for your loss. It´s a loss of a loving giant of a man. ... One of the early church fathers, St. John Chrysostom spoke living truth so long ago that is still rings true today. "Those whom we love and lose are no longer where they were before. They are now wherever we are." Prayers, Julie and Phil
Julie Birkedal
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss Debbie
Terry Carman
Acquaintance
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss Debbie. You are in my prayers.
Jorinda Brant
March 25, 2021
Matt always brightened the kid´s day and he will be dearly missed as their bus driver. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Journie, Cash & Knox Edwards
March 23, 2021
When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure....In our Thoughts and prayers Dave and Jan
Dave and Jan Klapperich
March 20, 2021
