Mavis Fitzgerald

MASON CITY-Mavis Fitzgerald, 77, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. with a wake service beginning at 3 p.m.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Swaledale Cemetery.

