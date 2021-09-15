Mavis Fitzgerald

February 22, 1944-September 10, 2021

MASON CITY-Mavis Fitzgerald, 77, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. with a wake service beginning at 3 p.m.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Swaledale Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Mavis Fitzgerald. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Mavis Lee Fitzgerald was born on February 22, 1944, in Northwood to parents Robert and Martha (Maertens) Anderson. Mavis graduated from Mason City High School in 1962. Following her graduation she attended Seminole Junior College in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Upon graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors she went on to work for various medical facilities as a Registered Nurse in Texas and Mason City working with mothers and their newborns, retiring in 2009.

Mavis was an avid reader with her favorite books being mysteries. She enjoyed quilting and being involved in the Girl Scouts and a Scout Leader. She enjoyed volunteering her time at the Village Store at Opportunity Village and being a member of the Red Hats. She was an avid traveler taking trips to Mexico, Ireland and wintering in Arizona City.

Mavis is survived by her husband, Dale Jones with whom she enjoyed 22 years; daughters, Lori Trotter, Elizabeth Davidson; son-in-law, Stacey Trotter; grandchildren, Alyssah (Davidson) Langhart, Morgan Trotter, Jordan Davidson, Spencer Davidson, Rylee Trotter, Zachariah Fitzgerald; great grandchild, Charlie Langhart; siblings Nancy Young, Sharon DeMaris, several nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Patrick Fitzgerald; parents; brothers, Henry and Gerald; sisters, Verna Mae, Helen; and her infant son.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.