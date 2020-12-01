Menu
Maxine Anna Louise Rose

Maxine Anna Louise Rose

Maxine Anna Louise Rose, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 4, at St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Sid Bohls and Pastor Jeni Bohls officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed at the funeral service.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
, Mason City, Iowa
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
, Mason City, Iowa
What a sweet lady. I worked with her at NIACC for many years. Ate lunch together and laughed a lot.
Valerie
December 1, 2020