Maxine Margaret Yanda

July 28, 1933-March 7, 2021

TRAER-Maxine Margaret Yanda, 87, of Traer, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer with Father Michael Hutchison as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Clutier. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at the St Paul Catholic Church. It is recommended that everyone attending wear a mask and social distancing should be practiced as well. The Mass will be live streamed on Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.

Maxine was born on July 28, 1933, in rural Tama County near Clutier, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Zmolek) Yuska.

She graduated from Clutier High School in 1951.

On April 27, 1954, she was united in marriage to Norman Yanda at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vining, Iowa. After graduation, Maxine did office work for Funk Brothers Seed Company in Traer and then worked at Vokoun Motor Company in Traer, retiring after twenty-five years. She was a former member of the Clutier Immaculate Conception Church and Rosary Society and was currently a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Women's Society in Traer. Maxine had a big heart and was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include three children, Dan Yanda of Lake View, Cindy (Steve) Hatzky of Mason City, and Carol (Tom) Kladivo of Traer; seven grandchildren, Danielle Rutkowski, Aubrey (Bobby) Fennell, Tyler Yanda, Deidra (Adam) Overbeck, Megan (Nate) Hummel, and Jesse (Karisa) Kladivo and Kailey Kladivo; eight great-grandchildren, Ivey, Sam and Macey Overbeck, Jackson and Brynlee Hummel, Hunter Rutkowski, and Kolton and Kody Kladivo; two brothers, Clarence Yuska of Toledo, and Ron (Ruth) Yuska of Tama; two sisters, Albina Krizek of Waterloo, and Betty Krezek of Traer; sister-in-law, Dorothy Yuska of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Norman; five sisters, Eleanor Novotny, Helen Zmolek, Leona Krezek, and Martha Untiedt, and Dorothy Adams; and four brothers, Harry Yuska, Stanley Yuska, Melvin Yuska, and Joseph Yuska in infancy.

A memorial fund will be established.

Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo is assisting the family with the arrangements.