Maynard A. Peterson
Maynard A. Peterson

JOICE-Maynard A. Peterson, age 78 of rural Joice, Iowa died on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Visitation for Maynard will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills. At 6:00 PM, a prayer service will be led by Mr. Kermit Singelstad.

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221



Published by Globe Gazette on Jan. 11, 2022.
