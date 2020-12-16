Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mearle W. Rasmusson
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson-Lentz Funeral Homes
403 E Mcgregor St
Algona, IA

Mearle W. Rasmusson

July 26, 1940-December 13, 2020

Loving husband and father, Mearle Warren Rasmusson, age 80 of Algona, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home in Algona. Private Family Services will be 2:30 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Lentz Funeral Home in Algona with Rev. Cynthia Finn officiating. Services will be live streamed on Lentz Funeral Home's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Lentz-Funeral-Home-122511234501273 Burial will take place at a later date. A Public Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM.

Mearle was born July 26, 1940 to Edward and Elenora (Johnson) in Crystal Lake, Iowa. He grew up in Mason City graduating in 1958. He worked many years as a paper boy for the Globe Gazette and later for Al & Dicks Service Station. On July 23, 1961 he married the love of his life, Linda Anderson. They raised an awesome daughter, Laura and son, Mike. The family lived in Mason City and Clear Lake until 1972 when they moved to Algona where they owned and operated Kentucky Fried Chicken until 2005 when retirement beckon his call only to go back to work driving bus for NIACOG until 2018.

Mearle loved to go hunting and fishing with his family in Northern Minnesota and Canada. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with their close nit friends gambling in Vegas.

Left to cherish Merle's memory are his wife of 59 years, Linda of Algona; daughter, Laura (Jim) Cowell; son, Michael Rasmusson; grandsons, Ian (Heather McAtee) Cowell, Jared (Brittany) Cowell, Jamie (Katilin Kittock) and Cam Rasmusson and great grandchildren, Alana, Ben and Conner Jensen, Drew Cowell, Zoey Cowell, Jace Cowell and Elenenor Cowell. Mearle was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim; brothers, Andrew, Raymond, Kenneth, Delmon and Calvin and sisters, Vivian Vosburgh and Marlene Wallace. He was also preceded in death by many tasty chickens.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Wilson-Lentz Funeral Homes
403 E Mcgregor St, Algona, IA
Dec
19
Service
2:30p.m.
Wilson-Lentz Funeral Homes
403 E Mcgregor St, Algona, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson-Lentz Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson-Lentz Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May I offer my deepest sympathies to Linda, Laura, Mike and the whole Rasmusson's tribe. My family had the extreme please of getting to know Merle through a variety of social and camping gatherings. The stories and funny comments were so great to hear. He will be missed. I'm sure that what I witnessed about this whole great family is that his memory will live on and I pray that in time those cherished moments give you all comfort. Again so sorry for your loss and sorrow.
Jude Salz, Mike Coonrod & Family
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results