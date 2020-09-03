Menu
Megan Keller

Megan Keller, 41, of Blairsburg, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Megan Keller will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Missionary Alliance Church, 501 3rd Street in Blairsburg, with Pastor Richard Birr officiating. Burial will take place at the Blairsburg Cemetery.

Visitation for Megan Keller will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com. 515-532-2233.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.
