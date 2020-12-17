Merlyn D. Helm

January 4, 1936 - December 15, 2020

Clear Lake – Merlyn D. Helm, 84 of Clear Lake, formerly of Crystal Lake, Iowa died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa due to complications of Covid and pneumonia.

Graveside Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday December 18, 2020 at Crystal Lake Township Cemetery in Crystal Lake, Iowa with Pastor Les Green of the United Methodist Church of Crystal Lake officiating.

Per state mandate, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Memorials may be directed to the Crystal Lake Township Cemetery fund.

Merlyn was born January 4, 1936, to George and Brunette (Jacobson) Helm in Crystal Lake, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at the Presbyterian Church in Woden, IA. Later years he became a member of the Crystal Lake Methodist Church. He graduated from Crystal Lake High School in 1954. He played basketball and baseball in school but did not stop there. He tried out for the minor league for the St. Louis Cardinals. He then played for several town teams in the surrounding area. Merlyn attended airline school in Kansas City, MO.

He was drafted into the United States Army in 1958 and spent 2 years at Fort Lewis, Washington. After basic training he was doing office work.

During high school years and summers, he worked for the Crystal Lake Furniture Store delivering furniture. After returning from the service, he worked as a salesperson at the furniture store for many years, he then started his own carpet business. Eventually working for Tyler-Ryan Furniture Store in Mason City then Diamond Vogel in Mason City until his retirement.

He lived in a Clear Lake based condo for many years. Merlyn had many friends that he enjoyed coffee with every day after his retirement.

Merlyn was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He had season tickets for football and attended many bowl games. He started a fantasy football league for NFL and college in Clear Lake. He also enjoyed many years of bowling in Britt, Forest City and Titonka, going on to state bowling and even winning it one year.

He took pride in the fact that he was the Mayor of Crystal Lake for several years. Leading him to know a lot of people. He loved talking sports and much, much more. Ask him anything about sports and he could tell you the answer.

Merlyn is survived by two brothers, Virgil Helm and Russell (Marilyn) Helm, one sister, Lois Sonius, all of Crystal Lake. Along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Harlan Helm and one sister, Joyce Tovar.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.