Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merlyn D. Helm
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Merlyn D. Helm

January 4, 1936 - December 15, 2020

Clear Lake – Merlyn D. Helm, 84 of Clear Lake, formerly of Crystal Lake, Iowa died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa due to complications of Covid and pneumonia.

Graveside Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday December 18, 2020 at Crystal Lake Township Cemetery in Crystal Lake, Iowa with Pastor Les Green of the United Methodist Church of Crystal Lake officiating.

Per state mandate, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Memorials may be directed to the Crystal Lake Township Cemetery fund.

Merlyn was born January 4, 1936, to George and Brunette (Jacobson) Helm in Crystal Lake, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at the Presbyterian Church in Woden, IA. Later years he became a member of the Crystal Lake Methodist Church. He graduated from Crystal Lake High School in 1954. He played basketball and baseball in school but did not stop there. He tried out for the minor league for the St. Louis Cardinals. He then played for several town teams in the surrounding area. Merlyn attended airline school in Kansas City, MO.

He was drafted into the United States Army in 1958 and spent 2 years at Fort Lewis, Washington. After basic training he was doing office work.

During high school years and summers, he worked for the Crystal Lake Furniture Store delivering furniture. After returning from the service, he worked as a salesperson at the furniture store for many years, he then started his own carpet business. Eventually working for Tyler-Ryan Furniture Store in Mason City then Diamond Vogel in Mason City until his retirement.

He lived in a Clear Lake based condo for many years. Merlyn had many friends that he enjoyed coffee with every day after his retirement.

Merlyn was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He had season tickets for football and attended many bowl games. He started a fantasy football league for NFL and college in Clear Lake. He also enjoyed many years of bowling in Britt, Forest City and Titonka, going on to state bowling and even winning it one year.

He took pride in the fact that he was the Mayor of Crystal Lake for several years. Leading him to know a lot of people. He loved talking sports and much, much more. Ask him anything about sports and he could tell you the answer.

Merlyn is survived by two brothers, Virgil Helm and Russell (Marilyn) Helm, one sister, Lois Sonius, all of Crystal Lake. Along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Harlan Helm and one sister, Joyce Tovar.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Crystal Lake Township Cemetery
Crystal Lake, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schott Funeral Home - Forest City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am saddened to learn of Merle's passing. Merle and I were in the Army together, in basic training at Ft. Carson, CO, and later deployed to Fort Lewis, Washington. Merle and I were great friends. I lost track of each other over the years due to our move from Wisner, to first Omaha, then to Colorado in February 1971. We now live in Broomfield, Colorado. My age is now 86.
Max Goodwin
Friend
January 23, 2022
Sincere condolences, remembering old times playing ball.
Marvin Austin
December 20, 2020
Merlyn and I were good friends beginning in elementary school. We had many great times playing baseball and basketball in high school and pool at the barber shop. Lots of joking around.
Gary Volding
December 19, 2020
Sincere condolences, remembering old times playing ball.
December 18, 2020
My sincere sympathies to Merle's family. I always enjoyed talking with him. He always talked so highly of his family. He took great interest in what you had to say and was so knowledgeable about so many things! I also enjoyed teasing him about his Hawkeyes since I am a Cyclone fan. RIP
Sherri Trapp
December 18, 2020
My sympathy to Merlyn Helm's family. He is in my prayers and I will be thinking of you Friday at 11 AM. I have known the Helm family for many years going back to the Crystal Lake/Woden days. Blessings!
Emily Devine, RSM
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results