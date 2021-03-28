Menu
Meta Siemons
FUNERAL HOME
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene
519 N 1st St
Greene, IA

Meta Siemons

GREENE-Meta Siemons, 96, of Greene passed away on Thursday, March 25 at the Valley View Care Center in Greene.

A private family funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 29 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Interment will follow at the Rosehill Cemetery in Greene. A public visitation will be held before the funeral from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.

Retz Funeral Home in charge of services. Funeral Home location 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa 50636. 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Greene, IA
Mar
29
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Greene, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.