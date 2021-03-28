Meta Siemons

GREENE-Meta Siemons, 96, of Greene passed away on Thursday, March 25 at the Valley View Care Center in Greene.

A private family funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 29 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Interment will follow at the Rosehill Cemetery in Greene. A public visitation will be held before the funeral from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.

Retz Funeral Home in charge of services. Funeral Home location 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa 50636. 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com