Michael Dennis Bell

October 4, 1945-January 6, 2022

Michael Dennis Bell, age 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Great Falls, MT on January 6, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Mike was born in Mason City, IA on October 4, 1945 to Howard and Vivian Bell. After graduating from Newman High School in 1963 he enlisted in the Marines and later moved to Montana.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Gloria; 3 children, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; siblings Cheri, Steve, Vickie, and Kathy, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Julie.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jan. 11, 2022.
So sorry to hear the news of your brother's passing. I hope you will always remember good times with him.
Larry Stoltenberg
January 11, 2022
