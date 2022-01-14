Michael L. Cooper

April 27, 1949-January 11, 2022

WAVERLY-Michael L. Cooper, 72, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Michael Lee Cooper was born on April 27, 1949, the son of Sandie Robert and Pearl Lorraine (Heinmiller) Cooper in Waverly. He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1967. He worked in agriculture, both farming in the Bremer County area and as a consulting agronomist in multiple locations including Russia, Ukraine, and Mexico.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching sports with them. One of his favorite activities was going on road trips with the grandchildren. This could have been to go fishing, to the "Night of Fire!" drag races in Cedar Falls, or a "don't tell mom" trip. He also enjoyed trying to teach his grandchildren about things that would "earn you points in family trivia."

Survivors are his son, Darby Cooper (Carol Verrett) of Houston, Texas; daughter, Jessica Carfrae (Spencer Warner) of Waverly, stepdaughter Wendy (Patrick) Snelling, stepson David (Laura) Lahmann, five grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, Marlys (Jim) Gaede of Sumner, Marilyn (Harley) Niedert of Sumner, Marvin (Theresa) Cooper of Evansdale, Marlon (Mary Ann) Cooper of Vinton, Marjorie Cooper of Sumner, Mark Cooper (Sandy McDonald) of Cedar Falls and Matt Cooper of Spencer. He was preceded in death by his partner, Patricia Barr-Stevenson; son, Joshua Cooper and his parents.

No public service will be held. Immediate family will gather for funeral services on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Greenwood cemetery in Nashua. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences for Michael can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Cooper family with arrangements. 319-352-1187