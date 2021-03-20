Michael 'Mike' Damm

January 16, 1958-March 18, 2021

MASON CITY-A gathering of friends and family for Mike will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa 50436. Due to Covid-19 precautions, masks and social distancing practices will be required.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Mask and social distancing practices will be required. The service will be live-streamed on Schott Funeral Homes' website www.schottfuneralhomes.com. Click on Michael's photo to get to his obituary/tribute wall page and you will see the link for the video.

Michael 'Mike' Douglas Damm was born in Forest City, IA on January 16, 1958, to the proud parents of Emil Jr and Viola (Caltvedt) Damm, the third of four children. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City, IA. At Forest City High School, Mike enjoyed sports especially football and baseball. After high school Mike moved to Apple Valley, MN to pursue an Auto Mechanic Certification at Dakota County Technical College. While there, he married Julie (Sampson) Damm on October 20, 1979, and they would have their first child, Nicholas, in 1981.

Mike and his family moved closer to his hometown home after college to Garner, IA where Mike opened and co-owned the State Street Standard gas station and garage. There he learned many of life lessons. Mike closed the garage and worked at Winnebago Industries on the line and became Part Sales Supervisor. The family moved to Forest City, IA, and was soon joined by a second child, Nathan, in 1985. Mike got a job at Distribution Dynamics in Forest City and worked his way up through the ranks until he was the Branch Manager of the Forest City office until it closed in the mid-2000s.

While Mike and Julie later divorced, they would remain friends for the rest of his life. Mike moved to Mason City, IA, and started as a Senior Client Service Associate at Principal Financial. In 2009, he met Susan Wiley at a golf fundraiser and they have danced and laughed together ever since. She has lovingly cared for Mike through his long illness.

In 2011, Mike found out that he had cancer and would battle multiple surgeries, bouts of radiation, and chemotherapy for almost a decade while being DammStrong. He never lost his belief in Jesus Christ nor his enjoyment of life. His mother, Viola Damm, died in 2006 from cancer. In late 2018, his father, Emil Jr, took a turn for the worse and died soon after Christmas, but while it hurt to lose him, Mike was happy that his parents were back together in heaven. Unfortunately, in March of 2019, his first son Nicholas had a stroke and passed to join them soon after in April. This was a crushing blow to Mike as children should never die before their parents.

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, at St. Mary's Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, Mike Damm's fight against cancer ended, and the tremendous pain that he endured was released at his passing. He was with his son, Nathan; his special friend, Susan; and Nathan's mother, Julie.

Dad volunteered at KCMR radio in Mason City for many years as an IRIS reader for the blind. He enjoyed and was excellent at wood carving, where he strove to find the spark of God in the driftwood he and his family collected for him. He loving to go fishing, golfing, and singing karaoke with friends and family. He gained great enjoyment from dancing with Susan and loved to work around the house and garden, as well as taking up cooking, as he was able to. He made sure to make it to the Annual Alumni Basketball Tournament in Forest City, IA for as long as his body allowed him. Dad was also an accomplished writer having self-published a golfing guide in the 90s, a fantasy novella in 2015, and multiple short stories throughout his life.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Viola and Emil Jr Damm, his aunt Eva Damm, and his oldest son Nicholas Damm.

Mike is survived by his son Nathan Damm of Clear Lake, IA; special friend Susan Wiley of Mason City; Nathan's mother, Julie Damm of Forest City, IA (special friend Don Knutson of Litchfield, MN); his siblings David (Sandy) Damm, Linda (Michael) Smith, of Forest City, IA and Steven Damm of Iowa City; his nieces Megan (Phil) Porter and Jessica (Chase) Dickson and nephews Joshua (Misty) Damm and Matthew (Kayla) Smith and their families.

