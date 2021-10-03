Michael A. Gardner

LAKE MILLS-Michael A. Gardner, age 45, of Lake Mills, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Albert Lea, MN.

A memorial service for Mike will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Woodbury Cemetery, rural Lyle, Minnesota.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 6, at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and will continue one hour prior to the service at Salem on Thursday.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221