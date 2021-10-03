Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael A. Gardner
FUNERAL HOME
Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills
902 East Main Street
Lake Mills, IA

Michael A. Gardner

LAKE MILLS-Michael A. Gardner, age 45, of Lake Mills, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Albert Lea, MN.

A memorial service for Mike will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Woodbury Cemetery, rural Lyle, Minnesota.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 6, at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and will continue one hour prior to the service at Salem on Thursday.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221



Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mittelstadt Funeral Home
902 East Main Street, Lake MIlls
Oct
7
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
401 South Lake Street, Lake Mills
Oct
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
401 South Lake Street, Lake Mills
Funeral services provided by:
Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills Schott Funeral Home - Mittelstadt Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear of Mike´s death. I remember him as a student in my first year of teaching 4th grade. He was a gentle and kind child. My most sincere condolences to each one in his family.
Kama Jongerius
School
October 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results