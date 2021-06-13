Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael John Garvey
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Michael John Garvey

July 28, 1961-June 10, 2021

WATERLOO-Michael John Garvey, 59, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home.

He was born July 28, 1961, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of William T. and Jean A. Reindl Garvey. He attended the North Central Schools in Manly.

Survived by: sister, Irene (John) Elbert of Cedar Falls; brother, Brian (Ramona) Garvey of Orange City, IA; two aunts, Rita (Ronald) Grimm of Cedar Falls and Karen (George) Baker of Santa Maria, CA; nephew, Cory (Jenelle) Elbert of Denver, CO and niece, Rachel Elbert of Rochester, MN. Preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Mary Irene Murphy Reindl, Agnes C. Reindl and Vance J. Reindl; paternal grandparents, Nellie Garvey Fish and Daniel Garvey; and aunt, Lavonne Reindl.

Michael enjoyed sports, long walks, music, and spending time with family and friends.

Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment 1 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, Manly, IA. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time, with a 9:40 a.m. Rosary. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com


Published by Globe Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar, IA
Jun
17
Rosary
9:40a.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar, IA
Jun
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I remember playing baseball with mike in summer little league. We also rode bikes together all over town. I think of Mike often over the years. prayers to you Mike.
Steve Hrubetz
Friend
June 17, 2021
I knew Mike in elementary school through high school. We played basketball together in junior high and high school. He was a very good athlete and friend. I have thought about him several times over the years. My sympathies to Mike's family.
Gary Benjegerdes
June 16, 2021
Mike and I grew up a block from each other and went to school together. I remember how he loved sports, he was really good at basketball. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
John Ferden
School
June 14, 2021
Mike was a very nice man, good neighbor and friendly to everyone. Very pleasant to be around and he loved a "home cooked meal", as he would tell me often. On Sundays, my family enjoyed Mike when he'd come over for his Sunday dinner and there were a few times I thought he might like a home cooked breakfast. He very seldom sat and ate with us but on a few occasions he did. The last time I saw him was on Christmas Eve, 2019. I always have a Christmas gathering with friends & family which includes my neighbors at the Russell Lamson. 2019 I decided to have a birthday party for Jesus. Mike and about 15 neighbors came up to my place. We had taco salad, and they all loved it. And my family helped me provide the food, water and soda's. We ate, exchanged phone numbers, laughed, & talked. Then went down to the grand piano and sang Christmas Carol's. Then we all made statements of what the holidays meant to us, and we ended with prayer and said our good nights. I'm so glad we had that time together as neighbors and that Mike was with us that evening. He will truly be missed not only my the Russell Lamson neighbors, but also by my family. My sister, my daughter, my grandson, granddaughter, & my son from Omaha, Nebraska we will all miss him. We loved Mike. Our hearts go out to you at this time of sorrow. And if you could please call me, I'd appreciate it. Mike used to love hearing me sing & play the grand piano. And I want to sing in memory of Mike at the grand piano. Yet also would you please tell me his favorite hym? God bless & comfort you. Sincerely Rev. Shirley Smith Burt, 319.429.2133 is my cell and you can text the name of his favorite hym if you're not up to talking.
Rev. Shirley Smith Burt
Friend
June 13, 2021
I went to school with Mike. He was a gentle, kind person.
Julie (Harman) Kuntz
School
June 13, 2021
I went to school with Mike. My prayers are for the good memories heal your hearts.
Dawn (Burrier) Mayberry
School
June 13, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. He was a talker and always said Hi
Ronald Garrod
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results