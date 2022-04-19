Menu
Michael J. Grandon
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
Michael J Grandon

CLEAR LAKE-Michael J Grandon, 79, formerly of Clear Lake, IA, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Eagan Pointe Senior Living, Eagan, MN.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Josh Link as Celebrant.

Visitation will be 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Friday, April 22, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA.

Family suggests that memorials be directed towards the Alzheimer's Association.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com


Be the first to post a memory or condolences.