Michael J. Paidar
1967 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1967
DIED
August 26, 2020

Michael J. Paidar

(1967-2020)

Michael Joseph Paidar, age 53, of Maple Grove, Minnesota passed away on August 26, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Herman and Verna Deerberg & Joe and Esther Paidar. Survived by wife of 25 years, Julie; son, Matthew; daughter, Meghan; parents, Joe and Donna of Mechanicsville, IA; and sister, Susan (Darrell) Henricksen of Bettendorf, IA; and extended family and many friends.

Mike was a Fire Captain and Paramedic with St. Paul Fire. He was proud to be a career firefighter and to serve his community.

Complete obituary with information on services and memorials: www.gearty-delmore.com, 763-553-1411.


Published by Globe Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Mike and I met years ago at KCRG in Cedar Rapids. It was a great friendship that lasted through the years. He was a big guy with a great sense of humor. We did a lot together but our biggest event was going to the race at Bristol Speedway. Looking at this today, I'm so glad we had that weekend together.

We saw Mike and Julie last at a Vikings game - having a good talk at halftime.

Emily and I are shocked at the news. We give our best to Julie, Matt and Megan so sorry for this lost.

Take care

Paul Gaulke and Emily Porter
Paul Gaulke
Friend
August 29, 2020