Michelle McLaughlin

(1959-2020)

Clear Lake - Michelle McLaughlin, 61, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00am Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Open Bible Church, 609 S 8th Street, Clear Lake, IA, with Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial will take place at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm October 2, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, IA.

Michelle was born August 21, 1959, in Oklahoma, the daughter of Robert and Gisela (Jansen) Oliphant. She grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and was High School Graduate of Clear Lake High School. In later years, Michelle had a few different occupations, computer sales at Teamquest being the most prominent.

Family was the most important thing in Michelle's life, being a mother and grandmother brought her pure joy. She was an active role in all her grand children's lives, being one of their biggest supporters, on and off the sidelines. Often times she would call her daughters and grandchildren "lovey" to show that her love was never ending. She could be found spending time with family, camping, traveling, and watching sports. Cornhuskers and the Vikings were her favorite teams. Michelle could often be heard yelling "Go Big Red" or "GBR" for short. Her beloved dog, Shatzi, named after the German word for endearing, was considered to be Michelle's sidekick, he was always there in her times of need.

Those left to cherish memories of Michelle are her daughters, Molly (Travis) Rowenhorst of Isanti, MN, and Melissa "Missy" (Josh) Haberman, of Owatonna, MN; grandchildren, Ada, Lora, Grant, Gracia, Miley, and Jaxon; sister, Jackie (Rick) Hartnett; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and great friends.

Michelle is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Marianne Thoendel, and Karin Hartnett.

Philippians 1:21-23

For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. If I am to go on living in the body, this will mean fruitful labor for me. Yet what shall I choose? I do not know! I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far;

