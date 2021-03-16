Menu
Mickey "Michelle" Runde
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Mickey "Michelle" Runde

January 1, 1984-March 12, 2021

NORTHWOOD-Mickey "Michelle" Runde, 37, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 in Northwood.

A Celebration of life will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Pastor Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. The Celebration of Life will be live streamed on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.

Mickey was born January 1, 1984 in Mason City, daughter of Denny and Cindi Runde. She graduated from Central Springs High School, class of 2002.

Mickey is survived by two daughters, Liberty and Mariah; significant other, Josh Moore; parents, Denny and Cindi Runde of Mason City; brother, Dan (Erin) Runde of Kensett; sister, Kim; grandma, Hedy Runde and several nieces and nephews.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Mar
21
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had Mickey in first grade. Good memories. I also had Liberty when I subbed at NK. I am so sorry. Blessed be her memory. Her girls and family continue to be in my prayers. God's love.
Sharyl Ferley
March 22, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I remember Mickey in my classes at North Central. We will be thinking of all of you and have you in my prayers.
Sandy Thede
March 19, 2021
We will always love you
Megan and jen
March 16, 2021
My condolences to the family
Bill Grouette
March 16, 2021
