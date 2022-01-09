Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Esther "Milly" Kiefer
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Mildred "Milly" Esther Kiefer

December 16, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Mildred "Milly" Esther Kiefer, 93, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Milly's wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. with Rev. Ryan Langner officiating. Inurnment will be at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.