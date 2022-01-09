Mildred "Milly" Esther Kiefer

December 16, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Mildred "Milly" Esther Kiefer, 93, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Milly's wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. with Rev. Ryan Langner officiating. Inurnment will be at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.